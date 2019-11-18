Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU; 'Doing Fine,' Say Family

A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital since last week, is "doing fine," her family told news agency PTI. The legendry singer, who turned 90 in September this year, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after reportedly complaining of breathing trouble. Talking about Lata Mangeshkar's health condition, her younger sister Usha told PTI: "She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital and when the doctors will tell us to take her home then we will do so."Ms Mangeshkar is still admitted to the ICU. "She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital's ICU," a Breach Candy insider told PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar's family has shared her health updates regularly with her fans. On November 14, a tweet on Lata Mangeshkar's official profile read: "Lata didi is stable and recovering. We thank each one of you for your concern, care and prayers." Her niece Rachana Shah also told PTI that thesinger 'is on path to recovery.'

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital on November 11. Her singer sister Asha Bhosle was photographed at the hospital later that day.

Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with pneumonia and a chest infection, a hospital insider told PTI. Her family statement said: "Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home."

In her over seven-decade long career, Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across several languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Lata Mangeshkar has also composed music and produced a few films.

