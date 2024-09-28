'A Special Bond': PM's Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birth Anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary and recalled his "special bond" with her.

He said on X, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs." "Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings," he added.

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs.



Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings.https://t.co/ujzzagwq3s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2024

The prime minister also shared an article written by her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar in the Indian Express, which highlighted the bond between Modi and the great singer.

The unchallenged queen of playback singing for several decades, Lata Mangeshkar has been hailed by connoisseurs for her mastery of the intricacies of classical music and adored by the masses for the popular connection of her voice.

She passed away in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)