Lata Mangeshkar 'Stable And Recovering,' Says Tweet

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital since Monday, is recovering, say her family. A tweet posted from the singer's account on Thursday night read: "Lata didi is stable and recovering. We thank each one of you for your concern, care and prayers." A statement from her team said, "Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead." Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with pneumonia and a chest infection, hospital insiders told news agency PTI. "She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," said the Breach Candy source.

Lata didi is stable..and recovering...



We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers! — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 14, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit of Breach Candy Hospital at 2 am on Monday. Her sister Asha Bhosle was photographed at the hospital later that day.

Asha Bhosle was photographed outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday.

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told PTI on Tuesday that the singer would be discharged 'in a few days.'

A family statement on Monday evening said, "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reported PTI. The following day, hospital sources from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI: Lata Mangeshkar had "slowly improved".

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

