Lata Mangeshkar Still In Hospital, 'Has Slowly Improved'

A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning, has 'slowly improved,' hospital sources told news agency PTI. Ms Mangeshkar, who turned 90 in September, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after reportedly complaining of breathing trouble. A Breach Candy insider told PTI that Lata Mangeshkar's "condition has slowly improved. She is still in the hospital." A statement from the singer's team on Monday evening said Ms Mangeshkar was 'stable': "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lata ji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reports PTI.

A statement from Lata Mangeshkar's family on Monday said, "Lata didi suffered from a viral chest infection. Presently, she is on a path of recovery. We could have treated her at home But we decided to get her to hospital. It's close to our home plus treatment is thorough." Sister Usha Mangeshkar told PTI that the singer would be discharged on Tuesday. Her other sister Asha Bhonsle was photographed visiting Lata Mangeshkar in hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' is among the country's most prolific musicians and has received the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. The eldest of five siblings, Ms Mangeshkar is the daughter of classical musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. She began her musical career at the age of 13 and became one of the most revered voices of the screen. Lata Mangeshkar has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. Among her best-loved songs is the patriotic composition Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, which commemorated fallen soldiers of the 1962 war with China.

Lata Mangeshkar has also composed music - winning a Maharashtra State Government award for music direction - and produced a handful of films.

