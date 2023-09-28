Lata Mangeshkar's 'Fascination For People And Faces' Began A Passion For Photography

Image was shared on X. (courtesy 4331Subhash)

It's Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary. She would have been 94 today. The legendary singer, who presented generations with unbridled joy through her songs, was an icon of Indian cinema. Lata Mangeshkar, often regarded as the “Nightingale of India, was the voice behind many actresses across decades. It won't be wrong to say that she has been India's favourite voice ever since her debut in the 1940s. Some of her iconic songs, include Lag Jaa Gale, Chalte Chalte, Mohe Panghat Pe, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hothon mein aisi baat, Pyar kiya to darna kya, Ae Mere Vatan Ke, Tujhe Dekha To and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. But did you know Lata Mangeshkar had a keen interest in photography as well? As per The Paperclip, she had quite a collection of “state-of-the-art photography equipment, including cameras and lenses.” In a thread on X (formerly called Twitter), the digital media house introduced us to the “other side” of the legend

Although it is not widely known, Lata Mangeshkar was also an avid photographer. She had quite a collection of state-of-the-art photography equipment, including cameras and lenses. Let's revisit her other side on her birth anniversary. (1/11) pic.twitter.com/CMZOZNSXI2 — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

According to The Paperclip, Lata Mangeshkar's fascination with photography “may have begun with her love for painting during her childhood days.” It is reported that the singer bought a Rolleiflex camera in 1946 for Rs 2,000, which became her inseparable companion.

Her fascination with photography may have begun with her love for painting during her childhood days. She once drew a wound on her face, and pretended to be hurt. She bought a Rolleiflex camera in 1946 for Rs 2000, which became her inseparable companion. (2/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

Here's a bit of history of the Rolleiflex camera:

There is a scintillating bit of history surrounding Rolleiflex cameras. The owners openly supported the Nazis, though most of their workers were Jews. However, due to lens shortages during the war, Jewish technicians were allowed to live to keep the cameras working (3/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

Lata Mangeshkar had a fascination for people and their faces. “Most of her photos demonstrate her keen understanding of how to use natural light and shadow,” the digital media house mentioned. It also shared a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath, as a “prime example” of the singer's brilliant expertise in portraiture.

Back to Lataji. She had a fascination for people & their faces. Most of her photos demonstrate her keen understanding of how to use natural light & shadow. This photograph of her nephew Adinath, is a prime example of her brilliant expertise in portraiture. (4/11) pic.twitter.com/i3LxSIQzSD — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

During tours, Lata Mangeshkar would often take her camera and capture everyday life. The Paperclip wrote, “She had an astounding knowledge of cameras, lenses, films and lighting conditions. While on tours, she would often take her camera out and capture the everyday life around her. She would frequently go for a photoshoot with coworkers anywhere, anytime.”

She had an astounding knowledge of cameras, lenses, films and lighting conditions. While on tours, she would often take her camera out and capture the everyday life around her. She would frequently go for a photoshoot with coworkers anywhere, anytime. (5/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

Indian writer Harish Bhimani was Lata Mangeshkar's partner in crime when it came to critiquing photographs and discussing delicate details of photography. It is said that Bhimani was “awestruck” by Lata Mangeshkar's expertise in composition, techniques, films, and exposure.

When Lataji travelled to the West Indies, she used to critique photographs with Harish Bhimani and discuss delicate details of photography. Bhimani was awestruck by her expertise in composition, techniques, films, and exposure. (6/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

As per The Paperclip report, the singing sensation “wasn't a fan of automatic cameras, where one could not control aperture and shutter speed under different lighting conditions.” This photograph of Big Ben was reportedly shot by Lata Mangeshkar with a wide-aperture and high shutter speed using a fast film, from a running car in London.

She wasn't a fan of automatic cameras, where one could not control aperture and shutter speed under different lighting conditions. This photograph of Big Ben was shot by Lataji in wide-aperture and high shutter speed using a fast film, from a running car in London. (7/11) pic.twitter.com/RnGgHcu4Fe — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

While going to Australia for her concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1983, the flight made a stopover at Changi International Airport, Singapore – a shoppers' paradise. When Lata Mangeshkar returned to the aircraft after shopping, she had a large bag full of gifts for every member of her troupe. When someone asked her, “Didi, didn't you pick up any perfume for yourself?” She slowly brought out a new kind of camera film.

While going to Australia for her concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1983, the flight made a stopover at Changi International Airport, Singapore - a shoppers' paradise. The story goes as follows. (8/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

When Lataji returned to the aircraft after shopping, she had a large bag with her - a bag full of gifts for every member of her troupe.



When someone asked her, “Didi, didn't you pick up any perfume for yourself?”



Lataji slowly brought out a new kind of camera film. (9/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

It is said that the film, Lata Mangeshkar bought at Singapore's Changi International Airport, was made of the latest technology that could shoot pictures in bright daylight as well as adjust the colour balance to match a candlelight shot using techniques of Chromatic adaptation.

The film was made of the latest technology that can shoot pictures in bright daylight yet can adjust the colour balance to match a candlelight shot using techniques of Chromatic adaptation. She was just not an amateur photographer! (10/11) — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

The Paperclip concluded the thread with a serene photograph clicked by Lata Mangeshkar and a quote by the singer, which read: “I learnt it here and there, I like photography, so I took it a bit seriously... I don't believe in just clicking at random, what the eyes see must be reproduced faithfully.”

On the right-side corner of the photograph, you can spot a few lines from the song Hamare Baad Ab Mehfil from the 1953 film Baghi.

In her own words -

“I learnt it here and there, I like photography, so I took it a bit seriously...

I don't believe in just clicking at random, what the eyes see must be reproduced faithfully.” (11/11) pic.twitter.com/TD1hWgibbf — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) September 28, 2023

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital Trust. She was 92 years old.