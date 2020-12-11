Band, Baja, Baraat: Despite The Pandemic, These Celeb Weddings Lit Up 2020

A sneak peek into celebs' wedding album of 2020. (Image courtesy: miheeka )

Love knows no bounds and celebrities have proved it again and again during the lockdown through their intimate and love-filled weddings. For some, 2020 has been a bag of mixed emotions while for others, it has been the beginning of a new journey. Owing to the restriction on the number of wedding guests because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrities couldn't have lavish, extravagant weddings but their love won over the pandemic and now, they are happily ever after. The list of lockdown weddings is quite long - from film stars such as Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Niharika Konidela and Nithiin Reddy to TV personalities like Neha Kakkar, Sana Khan, Aditya Narayan and Niti Taylor, celebrities from all over the entertainment industry lit up 2020 in their own grand style.

So, without further ado, flip through the pages of celebs' wedding album of 2020:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

The Baahubali actor broke hearts of his fans in May this year after he made it official with Miheeka Bajaj, who is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio based in Hyderabad. Later in May, the duo got officially engaged and within three months, on August 8, they had an intimate wedding at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios. For their big day, Miheeka wore a zardozi lehenga with chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta while Rana Daggubati picked an off-white traditional outfit. Rana Daggubati is the son of Telugu film producer Suresh Babu. The 35-year-old actor's wedding was attended by cousin Naga Chaitanya, sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu, their family and close friends Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

One of the biggest highlights of 2020 was actress Kajal Aggarwal's wedding. Kajal, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films, married Gautam Kitchlu, the founder of home interior design label Discern Living, on October 30. Kajal and Gautam's love story is no less than a fairy tale - they were friends before they fell in love with each other and decided to get married. Kajal, in an interview with Vogue, revealed that she has known Gautam for 10 years and they dated for three years before getting married. During the coronavirus lockdown, they realized that they want to be together forever and the rest is history. Kajal and Gautam's wedding festivities began on October 28. After mehendi and haldi ceremonies, the couple had a beautiful wedding at a plush hotel in Mumbai, followed by a stunning reception. Kajal's wedding outfit was from the shelves of Anamika Khanna, while Gautam's sherwani was designed by Anita Dongre. For her wedding reception, the actress, 35, wore a mermaid lehenga by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV

Niharika Konidela, who is a Telugu actress or producer, got married to Hyderabad based techie Chaitanya JV in a grand wedding on December 9 in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Just like other lockdown weddings, this was also attended by just family and close friends. Niharika, daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, niece of south megastars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, as well as cousin of Telugu superstar Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, looked breathtaking in a gold Kanjeevaram saree on her wedding day, for which Chaitanya JV picked a bronze sherwani. Pictures from the star-studded wedding were shared by Niharika Konidela's family and several fan pages on social media.

Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukuri

Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy had a true lockdown wedding in July this year. The 37-year-old actor married his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in the presence of a handful of family members and close friends on July 26 at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace. The couple, who got engaged a week before their wedding, were supposed to get married in April but it got postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. On their wedding day, Shalini looked every bit of gorgeous in a cream and red saree while Nithiin complemented her in a sherwani.

Sujeeth Reddy and Pravallika

Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy married fiancée Pravallika, who is a dentist, on August 2 in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding was attended only by family members considering the risk of coronavirus. The guests at the wedding wore face masks while attending all the rituals. The Telugu filmmaker opted for a traditional white dhoti and kurta for his big day while Pravallika looked stunning in a pink saree. The couple dated for several years before getting engaged on June 10 in a low-key function.

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi

Priyanshu Painyuli, who rose to fame for his performance in Prime Video's Mirzapur 2, and actress-dancer Vandana Joshi had a dreamy wedding in the actor's hometown in Dehradun on November 26. Priyanshu arrived at the wedding venue in full-filmy style - not on a horse or in a car but on a bike. Amazing, right? The actor and Vandana Joshi wore colour-coordinated outfits on their wedding day - he looked dashing as always in a pale pink sherwani while the actress stole the spotlight in a pink bridal lehenga. In one of his wedding posts, Priyanshu Painyuli wrote: "The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but we took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn't be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit."

Miya George and Ashwin Philip

Malayalam actress Miya George got married to entrepreneur Ashwin Philip in a Christian ceremony on September 12 in Kochi. The couple looked straight out of a fairy tale on their wedding day. Miya wore a stunning off-white, high-neck sequined gown from the shelves of Label'M and completed her look her look with a tiara and earrings by M Diamonds while Ashwin picked a blue three-piece suit. Miya announced her engagement with Ashwin Philip in June, after which their respective families even hosted a betrothal ceremony. Their wedding was attended by only family and close friends, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Nikhil Gowda and Revathi

Nikhil Gowda, Kannada actor and the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married to fiancée Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa, on April 17. The duo had a luxurious wedding at a farmhouse in Ramanagara district. Because the wedding was held days after the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, only a handful of people attended the ceremony.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma

Almost a month after Nikhil Gowda's wedding, Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his fiancee Pallavi Varma had a lockdown wedding. Nikhil, who is best-known for starring in films such as Karthikeya, Veedu Theda, Kirik Party and Arjun Suravaram, got married on May 14. Sharing a video from the ceremony, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote that following the "government guidelines on COVID-19, all guests were screened and safety precautions were taken" at the wedding.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was the talk of the town for quite a few days. The couple made it official on Instagram on October 9 and within one month, got married. 10 days after announcing her relationship with the Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, Neha Kakkar shared glimpses of their roka ceremony. Their wedding festivities, including mehendi, haldi and sangeet functions, began from October 23 and the couple had a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. The duo parted ways in 2018. Neha's wedding outfit for the daytime ceremony was designed by Sabyasachi while at night, she wore a gorgeous blood-red lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. A grand wedding reception was hosted in Chandigarh, where Neha Kakkar wore a silver-white lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

Singer Aditya Narayan and his long-time girlfriend, actress Shweta Agarwal, had a close-knit wedding in Mumbai on December 1. Aditya, who is the son of renowned playback singer Udit Narayan, and Shweta dated for several years before they decided to spend their lives together. It has been reported that couple's wedding was attended by not more than 50 people as a precaution against COVID-19. In pictures from his wedding that trended for days on social media, Aditya Narayan looks dashing in a cream sherwani, while the actress looks every bit of stunning in an ivory lehenga.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his girlfriend, actress Ruchikaa Kapoor, had a court marriage in November. The couple surprised their fans with their wedding announcement almost two weeks after they made their relationship official on Instagram. Ruchika posted a picture of herself and Shaheer, who has also featured in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, on November 27 and wrote: "Off on an adventure called forever."

Sana Khan and Anas Sayed

Bigg Boss alumnus Sana Khan married a Gujarat-based man named Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Almost a month before her wedding, Sana Khan had quit the entertainment industry. Her wedding announcement came as a shock to her fans, who had no idea about Anas Sayed. A couple of days after her wedding, Sana Khan shared a picture of herself and Anas Sayed from their wedding album on Instagram and wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in Jannah." In the picture, Sana Khan looked pretty in a red bridal lehenga.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Yeh Hai Aashiqui actress Niti Taylor and her fiancé Parikshit Bawa announced their wedding on October 6. The couple got married as per traditional Sikh ceremony during the lockdown on August 13. Two months, after her wedding, Niti posted and videos of herself dressed as a bride and wrote about her "COVID wedding": "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on August 13, 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding." On her big day, Neeti Taylor wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga designed by Payal Keyal.

Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha

Pictures from Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha's wedding trended big time on social media. Prachi and Rohit got married in August in New Delhi in the presence of close family and friends. She looked gorgeous in a red lehenga designed by Sahil Kocchar on her wedding day. She completed her look with heavy jewelry, made by Archana Aggarwal.

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan

Television actor Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan got married in a gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30. On their wedding day, the couple were twinning in pink outfits - Manish wore a pink kurta paired with plum jacket while Sangeita looked dreamy in pink bridal attire. In pictures from their wedding, the couple can be seen wearing face masks. A few days after his wedding, treating his fans to pictures from his big day, Manish wrote: "Ek haath mein sword...Doosre haath mein sanitizer...and face pe mask...Hmmm...What do we call it? Shaadi or kidnapping?" LOL.

Ashutosh Kaushik and Arpita

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik married his fiancee Arpita Tiwari in a proper lockdown wedding on April 26. The duo had a low-key wedding ceremony on a terrace in the presence of only family members. Some of their friends and relatives attended the wedding through a video conference session (reportedly). In an interview earlier this year, when Ashutosh Kaushik was asked about getting married during the lockdown, he said the date was finalised much before the government announced the lockdown and he didn't want to delay the wedding.

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli

Comedian and actor Balraj Syal married singer Deepti Tuli in a close-knit ceremony on August 7 in in Jalandhar, Punjab. Balraj, who was one of the finalists on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, announced the wedding news a month later, in September. He posted a picture of himself dressed in a white sherwani and Deepti sporting a red lehenga with a heart emoji.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

Television stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were supposed to have a grand wedding in April but things didn't work out as planned after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The couple, on the day they were about to get married, announced on Instagram that they already had a court marriage almost a month ago. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcomed their first child in October.

