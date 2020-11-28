Inside Actor Priyanshu Painyuli And Vandana Joshi's Dreamy Dehradun Wedding: 'Best Day Of Our Lives'

From Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's wedding day (courtesy priyanshupainyuli )

Highlights "It was the best day of our lives," wrote Priyanshu Painyuli

"I know you all were omnipresent in spirit," he added

"Couldn't have asked for a better life partner," wrote Vandana Joshi

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who recently appeared in the web-show Mirzapur 2, got married to actor-dancer Vandana Joshi in his hometown in Dehradun recently. Priyanshu Painyuli shared some of his favourite memories from the wedding day on Instagram along with a heart-warming note as he began a new chapter in life with his long-time partner Vandana Joshi. "We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority. It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals," he wrote.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic affecting their wedding plans, Priyanshu Painyuli wrote: "The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but we took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn't be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit."

"After seven years of knowing, loving and growing with each other. We are finally entering the next level of our journey. Couldn't have asked for a better life partner, my best friend for life, my love," wrote Vandana Joshi.

Apart from Mirzapur 2, Priyanshu Painyuli has also featured in films such as Rock On 2, Extraction, High Jack, Once Again and Upstarts.