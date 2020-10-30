Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Are Now Married. Pics From Their Wedding

Meet the newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (courtesy Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in Mumbai on Friday evening and needless to say that photos of the newly-weds made it to social media with fan-clubs congratulating the couple. New bride Kajal Aggarwal was breathtaking in a scarlet bridal ensemble, which she styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta. In addition to her traditional wedding jewellery, Kajal Aggarwal styled her hair with a gold matha patti, worn like a headband. Gautam Kitchlu complemented his bride in a gorgeous sherwani, styled with a pale pink dupatta. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu opted for an intimate wedding affair, keeping in mind social distancing restrictions because of the pandemic.

Congratulations, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. Take a look at the newlyweds here:

Just hours before her wedding ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal teased us with her shaadi look and said: "Calm before the storm."

Here's how much fun Kajal Aggarwal had at her haldi ceremony, held on Thursday:

Kajal Aggarwal's mehendi ceremony was equally fun:

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have set up a new home to move into after their wedding.