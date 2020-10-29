Bride-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Stunning Pic From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 (Friday) in Mumbai, shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning. The picture appears to be from Kajal's mehndi ceremony. In the aforementioned photograph, the actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her hand filled with mehndi. For the ceremony, Kajal opted for a traditional mint outfit with floral prints on it. She accentuated her look with statement earrings and tied-up hair. She captioned her post with her wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched.

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kajal's fiancé Gautam Kitchlu shared a picture on Instagram and he wrote "A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched."

Kajal announced her wedding date earlier this month. She shared a statement, an excerpt from which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She also has many Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. Her impressive line-up of films includes Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.