How Beautiful Is This Pic Of Bride-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal From Her Haldi Ceremony? Very

Pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding festivities have taken the Internet by storm. The couple will get married today in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai. On the morning of her wedding day, Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful picture from her haldi ceremony and left us in awe. In the photo, the bride-to-be looks absolutely stunning in a yellow outfit, which she paired with floral jewellery. She can be seen getting smeared with haldi in the now-trending picture. Sharing the photo, the actress just accompanied it with her wedding hashtag - #kajgautkitched. Within minutes, the commented section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's stunning picture from her haldi ceremony here:

On Thursday, several fan clubs dedicated to Kajal shared pictures from her haldi ceremony. The photos feature the actress and Gautam Kitchlu having a whole lot of fun at their wedding festivities. Check out the viral photos here:

Kajal Aggarwal's photo from her mehendi is pure bliss. The actress posted a picture of herself sporting a pretty traditional mint outfit from the ceremony on Thursday morning and stole the show on the Internet. Check out the picture here:

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal announced that she will get married "in a private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families" on Friday. Here's what her post read: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera.