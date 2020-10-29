Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Wedding Festivities Begin. See Pics

A fan page shared this photo of Kajal Aggarwal. (Image courtesy: celebrity_corner_official)

Highlights Fan pages have shared pictures from the actress' wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal looks every bit of beautiful in a yellow outfit

Gautam Kitchlu can be seen wearing a white kurta and black jacket

Kajal Aggarwal's house is brimming with wedding festivities as the actress, who is marrying fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, began celebrations on Thursday afternoon. The pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have been trending incessantly on social media and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are sugar, spice and everything nice. A lot of fan pages dedicated to Kajal Aggarwal have posted photos of the actress that appear to be from her haldi ceremony. In the pictures, Kajal looks every bit of beautiful in a yellow outfit while Gautam Kitchlu, who is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living, looks dashing in a white kurta and black Nehru jacket. The actress completed her look with floral jewelry set.

See inside pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding festivities here:

Earlier in the day, Kajal Agarwal sent the internet into a tizzy by sharing a stunning photo of herself from what appears to be her mehendi ceremony. She can be seen wearing a traditional mint outfit with floral prints on it. Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu also celebrated Dussehra together this year. Check out some adorable pictures of the couple here:

Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement earlier this month with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera.