'Calm Before The Storm': Kajal Aggarwal Posts Pic Before Wedding

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has begun teasing her fans with details of her wedding. The actress, a couple of hours before her wedding, shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote: "Calm before the storm." With her latest post, Kajal Aggarwal shared a glimpse of what her wedding dress would look like tonight. The actress can be seen almost ready for her big day - hair neatly tied in a bund and make-up on point. We can see her wedding lehenga in the backdrop in the monochrome picture. Kajal can be seen wearing what appears to be a bathrobe in the picture. Reacting to Kajal's post, actress Lakshmi Manchu commented: "So pretty! Beautiful you look!"

Check out how Kajal is prepping for her wedding:

Earlier in the day, Kajal Aggarwal was spotted with her mom. She looked pretty in a pink outfit. Check out the photo shared by a fan page here:

Meanwhile, also take a look at other pictures of the actress from her wedding festivities:

Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement earlier this month with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.