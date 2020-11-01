Inside Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Dreamy Wedding. See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu. (courtesy kajalaggarwal)

Kajal Aggarwal, who married Gautam Kitchlu on Friday, shared stunning pictures from their wedding festivities on her Instagram profile on Saturday night. The actress shared multiple posts, where she revealed that all the necessary precautions were taken during their wedding in Mumbai. Kajal's wedding outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, while Gautam's sherwani was an Anita Dongre design. Sharing a stunning picture from the wedding, Kajal wrote in her post: "And just like that, from Ms to M,rs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you." She added her wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched to her post.

See the picture here:

In a separate post, the Singham actress wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India," read an excerpt from Kajal's post.

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, She also has many Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. Her impressive line-up of films includes Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.