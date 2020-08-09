ICYDK: Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Lehenga Took 10,000 Hours To Make

Miheeka Bajaj wore an Anamika Khanna outfit. courtesy: bridesofhyderabad)

Entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj married Telugu star Rana Daggubati in Hyderabad on Saturday. For her special day, the bride picked a cream and gold lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna and she looked simply stunning, while Rana Daggubati complemented her in an off-white dhoti-kurta set. Speaking of Miheeka Bajaj's outfit, designer Anamika Khanna told Times of India that the lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to make and said, "We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta." She added, "Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was reportedly attended by 30 guests only, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

We are already a fan of Miheeka Bajaj's sartorial choices. For her haldi ceremony, she picked a yellow and green lehenga, which she accessorised with seashell jewelry. Miheeka's mehendi look was equally stunning. She picked a raspberry pink hand embroidered jacket and lehenga from the shelves of Arpita Mehta.

For one of the pre-wedding functions, Miheeka wore her mother Bunty Bajaj's wedding outfit ( a red and grey lehenga). An emotional Bunty Bajaj captioned the post: "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up."

Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels. Miheeka, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.