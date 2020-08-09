ICYDK: Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Lehenga Took 10,000 Hours To Make

Highlights
- Miheeka Bajaj married Rana Daggubati on Saturday
- Miheeka added a coral head veil to her lehenga
- She teamed her lehenga with heavy Polki jewelry
Entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj married Telugu star Rana Daggubati in Hyderabad on Saturday. For her special day, the bride picked a cream and gold lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna and she looked simply stunning, while Rana Daggubati complemented her in an off-white dhoti-kurta set. Speaking of Miheeka Bajaj's outfit, designer Anamika Khanna told Times of India that the lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to make and said, "We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta." She added, "Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding."
Check out the pictures of Miheeka Bajaj's wedding look here:
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was reportedly attended by 30 guests only, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
We are already a fan of Miheeka Bajaj's sartorial choices. For her haldi ceremony, she picked a yellow and green lehenga, which she accessorised with seashell jewelry. Miheeka's mehendi look was equally stunning. She picked a raspberry pink hand embroidered jacket and lehenga from the shelves of Arpita Mehta.
See the pictures here:
Miheeka Bajaj (@miheeka) looks dazzling in our Maang Teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold for her Mehendi ceremony in Hyderabad. Her earrings with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold complete her look. MUA: @makeupartisttamanna Outfit: @arpitamehtaofficial Photographed by: @reelsandframes Event Decor: @dewdropdesignstudio & @blingmushrooms #KrsalaJewellery #MiheekaBajaj #JaiMataDi #BAJaoeD
For one of the pre-wedding functions, Miheeka wore her mother Bunty Bajaj's wedding outfit ( a red and grey lehenga). An emotional Bunty Bajaj captioned the post: "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up."
Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels. Miheeka, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.