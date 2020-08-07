Dreamy Pics From Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi Ceremony

Miheeka and Rana Daggubati will reportedly get married on Saturday. (Image courtesy: krsalajewellery )

Highlights Miheeka paired her outfit with a maang tika and heavy earrings

Some pics also feature her posing for the camera before applying mehendi

Miheeka's mom shared pictures from her haldi ceremony on Thursday

After stunning pictures from Miheeka Bajaj's haldi ceremony, we have chanced upon some breathtaking photos from her mehendi ceremony. Miheeka and south star Rana Daggubati will reportedly get married on Saturday in Hyderabad and pictures from their wedding festivities have already lit up social media. On Friday, the official page of Krsala jewels - a jewelry brand owned by Miheeka Bajaj's parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj, shared photos of the bride-to-be showing off her beautiful mehendi. Miheeka looks stunning in a pink outfit, which she paired with a maang tika and heavy earrings. A couple of posts also features Miheeka posing for the camera before applying mehendi.

Check out dreamy pictures from Miheeka Bajaj's mehendi ceremony here:

Photos from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's haldi ceremony have been trending on social media since Thursday morning. Sharing a happy photo of himself and Miheeka from the occasion, Rana Daggubati wrote on Instagram: "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you." The pictures show the actor wearing a kurta-dhoti set and Miheeka sporting a bright yellow and green lehenga, which she paired with seashell jewellery.

More photos from the haldi ceremony were shared by Miheeka Bajaj's mom Bunty on her Instagram profile. Check them out here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj officially got engaged on May 21. In case you haven't seen pictures from their engagement ceremony yet, take a look now:

Miheeka Bajaj, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which is based in Hyderabad. She studied Interior Designing at London's Chelsea University.