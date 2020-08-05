Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Will Have No More Than 30 Guests: Report

A picture from Rana and Miheeka's engagement. (courtesy: miheekabajaj_ranadaggubati)

Highlights Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got engaged in May

The couple will reportedly get married on August 8

"The ceremony will be small but beautiful," said Suresh Babu

Telugu star Rana Daggubati and his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj, who are reportedly set to get married on August 8, will have a dreamy albeit intimate wedding in Hyderabad, reports the Times Of India. The wedding, which will reportedly take place at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios, will be attended by 30 people, keeping into consideration the coronavirus pandemic situation. "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful," Times of India quoted Rana's father Suresh Babu as saying.

The report also stated that the wedding setting would be "bio-secure" and all the necessary safety precautions will be taken. "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too," added Suresh Babu.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged in May, this year. For their big day, Rana wore a white shirt and a matching veshti, while Miheeka complemented him in an orange saree. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and bangles. Sharing the pictures from the engagement, Rana wrote: "And it's official" and added firework emojis.

Sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media, Miheeka wrote: "To the beginning of forever."

The Baahubali star made his relationship with Miheeka official earlier this year. He wrote: "And she said yes."

Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels. Miheeka, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.