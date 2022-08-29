Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj, Twinning And Winning At Kunal Rawal And Arpita Mehta's Wedding

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj. (courtesy: miheeka)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj marked their presence at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding, dressed in their festive finery. Miheeka and Rana Daggubati were twinning and winning in white ensembles as they attended the wedding in Mumbai over the weekend. On Monday, Miheeka posted a couple of pictures from the wedding festivities. Posting a few shots with husband Rana, she wrote: "The cherry to my icing! Rana Daggubati #onlylove #AMKR." Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj is married to designer Kunal Rawal's sister Sasha Rawal Bajaj.

This is what Miheeka Bajaj posted:

Miheeka Bajaj's mom Bunty Bajaj also shared a few pictures of Miheeka and Rana Daggubati from the wedding and she wrote: "Celebrations at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding."

Miheeka also shared a picture with bride Arpita Mehta and a couple of friends and she wrote: "The OG girl gang... All heart. #amkrfinally #amkrforever."

In a separate Instagram post, Miheeka Bajaj also wished the newlyweds. She wrote in her post: "Congratulations to cutest couple! I'm very excited to welcome my favourite Kunal Rawald to the other side in life! Arpita Mehta the prettiest bride ever! #onlylove #amkrfinally #amkrforever."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August 2020, in the presence of a few family members.

Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack, to name a few.