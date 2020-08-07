What Makes Miheeka Bajaj's Pre-Wedding Lehenga Extra Special

Miheeka Bajaj from a pre-wedding function (courtesy buntybajaj)

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities have begun in Hyderabad and needless to say that photos from the ceremonies are taking the Internet by storm! While Miheeka and Rana Instagrammed pages from their Haldi ceremony diaries, the bride-to-be's mother Bunty Bajaj shared a glimpse of the couple's pre-wedding function, revealing Miheeka's stunning look for the ceremony. Miheeka, who wore yellow for her Haldi ceremony, opted for her mother's wedding outfit for the pre-wedding function. "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up," Bunty Bajaj captioned her photo of Miheeka. Rana and Miheeka's wedding is expected to take place on Saturday with a guest-list restricted to 30 names.

Miheeka was stunning in her mother's red and grey wedding lehenga, which she paired with stone-cut earrings. Here, take a look:

Meanwhile, Miheeka and Rana Daggubati's Haldi ceremony was all about love - Miheeka was gorgeous in a bright yellow lehenga, which she styled with chunky jewellery pieces made with cowrie shells. Miheeka was a bright ray of sunshine and matched the Haldi decor of the venue while Rana complimented her in a traditional white mundu and shirt for the festivities. "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," wrote Rana on Instagram while sharing photos.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by only a few family members.

Rana Daggubati had introduced his fiancee with Miheeka Bajaj with a "She said yes!" post in May:

Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs the interior designing and event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing at Chelsea University. Rana Daggubati is best-known for portraying the character of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali series of films.