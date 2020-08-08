Inside Pics From Miheeka Bajaj And Rana Daggubati's Wedding

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding are thrilling the Internet. The couple got married In Hyderabad on Saturday evening in the presence of family and close friends. Breathtaking photos from the ceremony were shared by several fanpages on social media and have been trending ever since. While Rana looks dashing in an off-white dhoti-kurta set, Miheeka looks gorgeous in a red and white ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Rana Daggubati's sister-in-law, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and actor Allu Arjun were earlier photographed arriving at the wedding. It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding was reportedly attended by 30 guests only, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Check out pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's dreamy wedding here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their engagement official on May 21 by posting a couple of adorable pictures of themselves on social media. The Baahubali star shared a heart-warming photo, in which he can be seen dressed in a traditional white outfit while Miheeka can be seen wearing an orange and yellow saree. "And it's official!" he captioned the photo from the roka ceremony. Miheeka captioned one of her posts: "To the beginning of forever."

The couple announced their engagement on May 12 with this cute picture of themselves and this sweet caption: "And she said yes!" Check out the photo here:

Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which is based in Hyderabad. She studied Interior Designing at London's Chelsea University.

Rana Daggubati is best-known for his performances in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films.