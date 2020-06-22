'The Celebrations Continue': Bride-To-Be Miheeka Bajaj Shares Stunning Pics

Miheeka Bajaj shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: miheeka)

Highlights Miheeka shared the pictures in two separate posts on Instagram

She can be seen wearing jewelries designed by her mother's store Krsala

In one of the photos, Miheeka can be seen wearing a matching mask

It's been almost a month since south star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj sent the Internet into a tizzy with pictures from their roka ceremony. Now, bride-to-be Miheeka, who is an interior designer, delighted her fans once again by sharing some stunning pictures of herself from what appears to be pre-wedding celebrations. Miheeka didn't elaborate much about the occasion in her post. In the pictures shared by her, Miheeka looks gorgeous in a heavy mint green lehenga set by designer Jayanti Reddy. She paired her outfit with a traditional jadau maang tikka, necklace, earrings and a bracelet designed by Krsala, a jewelry store owned by Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj.

Keeping up with the need of the hour during the coronavirus outbreak, Miheeka completed her look with a matching mask. Sharing the photos, she thanked the designers and make-up artists for "making her day so much more special!"

Krsala Jewelry also shared many more pictures of Miheeka on their official Instagram account. Take a look:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their engagement official last month by posting a couple of adorable pictures of themselves on social media. The Baahubali star shared a heart-warming photo, in which he could be seen dressed in a traditional white outfit while Miheeka could be seen wearing an orange and yellow saree. "And it's official!" he captioned the photo. Miheeka also posted a few pictures from the roka ceremony on her Instagram.

It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married on August 8. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Rana's father Suresh Babu has said that the wedding will take place in the second week of August in Hyderabad. "Rana's father, Suresh Babu, said members of both the families would attend the ceremony, which would be performed as per government guidelines on the coronavirus epidemic," stated the Deccan Chronicle report.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka announced their engagement on May 12. The actor shared a cute picture of themselves with this sweet caption: "And she said yes!" Check out the photo here:

Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which is based in Hyderabad. She studied Interior Designing at London's Chelsea University.