What We Know About Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj.(Image courtesy: miheeka)

Highlights Rana and Miheeka shared pictures from their engagement

Miheeka wore an orange saree , Rana wore white

"My happy place," wrote Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are official engaged and pictures from their low-key ceremony are trending on every possible platform. Rana Daggubati, who managed to keep his dating like a secret for the longest time, confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj earlier this month. What followed suit, was a never-ending sense of curiosity on the part of the actor's fans. Now that we will get to see a lot more of Miheeka Bajaj, we have curated a brief fact sheet about her. The Baahubali star's fans are dying to know more about Miheeka and we are here to help. You are welcome.

Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewelry brand called Krsala jewels. Miheeka, who was born and brought up in Hyderabad, has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka's brother Samarth is in-charge of Krsala's production and management and her sister-in-law Sasha is the sister of a renowned fashion designer, Kunal Rawal.

On the professional front, Miheeka might be distant from the film fraternity. However, she often finds Bollywood celebrities in her vicinity. Miheeka happens to be close friends of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. After Rana Daggubati confirmed his relationship with Miheeka on social media, Sonam Kapoor welcomed the actor to the family. "Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana," wrote Sonam.

Miheeka aspires to start a company dedicated to luxury gifting. She is an avid reader and loves cooking. She also enjoys writing occasionally and maintains a blog by the name Pixie Dust. Miheeka talked about her luxury gifting venture a few years ago, in an interview with You And I Magazine.

Miheeka celebrates her birthday on December 19 (just five days after her fiance Rana's birthday). Her mother Bunty Bajaj gave a glimpse of Miheeka's birthday party last year by sharing a video on social media. "You are my world. I wish you a very happy birthday. Problems will come your way and difficulties will cross your path, whatever happens I'll always be there for you. As the years have passed by, you have turned out to be a caring and wonderful person. Always be like this and never let anything change you. Blessings and happiness always," she wrote.

A few days before the engagement, Miheeka got her and Rana Daggubati's initials along with a heart, inked on her body. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. On Thursday morning, Miheeka shared pictures from her engagement ceremony and she wrote: "My happy place."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will reportedly have a December 2020 wedding. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu told Times Of India: "The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too."