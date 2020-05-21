'It's Official': Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Are Engaged - See Pics

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj.(Image courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Rana Daggubati and fiancée Miheeka Bajaj made it official today; the actor shared pictures from the engagement on social media - a glowing Miheeka wears an orange and pink saree, Rana is in white. Early congratulatory messages were posted by actors Varun Tej and Sivakarthikeyan, and badminton star Saina Nehwal. Just a week ago, Rana revealed in a tweet that he proposed to Miheeka, an interior designer, and "she said yes' - his post went crazy viral; no doubt the engagement pictures will too. "And it's official," Rana Daggubati captioned the engagement pictures, adding firework emojis. See his post here:

This is how Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj:

The engagement announcement was flooded with reactions from Rana's colleagues, among them his Baahubali co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani and others. Sonam Kapoor, a close friend of Miheeka's, welcomed Rana to the family. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor wrote, ""Congratulations, my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

The best response came from Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who wrote, "Congratulations my boy. Finally the mighty Bhallala Deva is struck by cupid and getting hitched. Lockdown leads to wedlock. God bless you both." The villainous Bhallala Deva from Baahubali is one of Rana Daggubati's best-known roles.

"The wedding will happen this year," Rana's father Suresh Babu told Times Of India, We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing's for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We'll now be busy planning a wedding." He also revealed that Rana and Miheeka have known each other for a while.

Wedding details awaited. Until then, more pictures of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will do.