Inside Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding: He Is 'Ready', Waiting For The Bride

The big day is here - it is Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding day and we can't keep calm! On the morning of his wedding, the groom-to-be shared a glimpse of the wedding festivities on his Instagram, along with a post revealing his current mood, describing it with just one word. You think the mighty Bhallaladeva posted about getting wedding jitters? Nope. Rana Daggubati said he is all set to get married and in a very "ready" state of mind - that's Rana Daggubati for you. The Baahubali actor roped in his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for a delightful photo on the morning of his wedding and it's all about smiles and happy vibes.

Here, take a look at Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati posing in style:

A day before their wedding, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had a lot of fun at the mehendi ceremony - Miheeka was stunning in a pink lehenga while Rana complimented her in his signature white attire. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is married to Rana Daggubati's cousin Naga Chaitanya, was also part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony was all about love! We'll let this photo do the talking. "And life moves forward in smiles," wrote Rana.

Keeping social distancing norms in mind, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities are restricted to a limited guest list of around 30 names. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in May, which attended by only a few family members.