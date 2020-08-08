Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Diaries: Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Bipasha Basu And Other Celebs Wish The Couple

Rana Daggubati shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married on Saturday and we can't keep calm. The couple will reportedly get married at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios with only 30 peoples as guests. Ever since Rana and Miheeka have shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, south actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Richa Langella, Shriya Saran, Lakshmi Manchu and many others. On Saturday afternoon, Akshay Kumar re-tweeted Rana Daggubati's post from his and Miheeka's haldi ceremony and wrote: "Perfect way to get permanently locked-down. Congratulations, Rana Daggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness." Akshay co-starred with Rana in 2015 film Baby and in 2019 film Housefull 4.

Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness https://t.co/asr7d0Vrf2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2020

Reacting to Rana Daggubati's previous Instagram post, which features him and Miheeka Bajaj enjoying their haldi ceremony to the fullest, Kajal Aggarwal, who worked with Rana in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, wished the couple like this: "Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness" while Shruti Haasan commented: "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness" with a couple of heart emojis.

Amala Paul commented: "Bless you two in love" while Shriya Saran wrote: "Stunning, you both look divine." Take a look at Kajal, Shruti, Amala, Shriya, Lakshmi Manchu, Bipasha Basu, actors Sushanth, Vikram Prabhu and Richa Langella's comments on Rana Daggubati's post.

Earlier on Saturday, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of himself - he looks all set for the wedding.

Meanwhile, also check out pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebrations:

Previously, a Times Of India report stated that only 30 people will be present at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, considering the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu was quoted as saying by the publication: "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."