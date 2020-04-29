A Lockdown Wedding: Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Marries Arpita Tiwari On A Terrace With Virtual Baraat

Ashutosh Kaushik with Arpita Tiwari. (courtesy AshutoshKaushikBigBoss)

Ashutosh Kaushik, winner of Bigg Boss season 2, married his fiancee Arpita Tiwari amid coronavirus lockdown. Ashutosh and Arpita got married on Sunday and videos from their low-key wedding ceremony, which was held on their terrace in Noida, are going insanely viral on social media. The couple reportedly got married in the presence of a few family members, while others attended the ceremony virtually through a video conference session. Ashutosh wore a plain white shirt and a pair of trousers, while the bride was dressed in red. The pandit, who officiated the wedding, was seen wearing a mask and gloves.

Check out the videos from the lockdown wedding here:

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-day lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 25, this year. Keeping into consideration, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Coming back to Ashutosh's wedding - in a recent interview with the Times Of India, he revealed that the marriage was scheduled way before the lockdown and the couple didn't want to delay it. He told Times Of India, "We had finalised the date in February, as Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious day for new beginnings. So, despite the lockdown, we decided to keep the date. We left for Arpita's residence in a car with just four people, including me. We even requested the panditji to wear gloves and a mask."

The former Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that the couple decided to donate the money that they were about to spend on their wedding festivities. He added, "Shaadi personal maamla hota hai. Why spend an insane amount of money on it? Rather, we should give it to the needy. I asked Arpita's parents, too, to donate the money they had kept aside for the wedding."

Other than Bigg Boss 2, Ashutosh Kaushik was also the winner of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 . He also starred in films like Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli .