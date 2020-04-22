Trending: Here's How Asim Riaz Is Staying Fit During Lockdown

Asim Riaz in a still from the video. (courtesy asimriaz77.official)

Asim Riaz, on Wednesday evening, shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which, he can be seen working out really hard. In the grey scale video, Asim can be seen skipping, lifting weights, doing headstand and pushups. Asim captioned the post: "Stay strong, focus on yourself." The comments section on Asim's post was flooded with comments like "inspiration" and simply "amazing." Another Instagram user added, "Dil ek hi hai kitni Baar jitne ka plan hai." Take a look at the video here:

Asim Riaz recently occupied a spot on the list of trends, for featuring in two music videos, back-to-back. He featured inMere Angne Mein, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and it is was produced by Bhushan Kumar. Tanishk Bagchi composed the track and Neha Kakkar sang it.

Asim Riaz also starred in another music video along with his rumoured girlfriend and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana. The song titled Kalla Sohna Nai, sung by Neha Kakkar, trended big time. Asim confessed his love for Himanshi during the last season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss, while Asim Riaz was the first runner-up. Other than Sidharth and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill were also this season's finalists. Paras Chhabra walked out of the show with Rs 10 lakh. Salman Khan hosted the show.