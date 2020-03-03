Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz To Recreate Their Bigg Boss Chemistry In Neha Kakkar's Music Video

Himanshi Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will feature together in a music video crooned by Neha Kakkar and their fans can't keep calm. It is the first time the duo, who are reported to be dating, will recreate their chemistry onscreen after appearing together on Bigg Boss 13. Announcing the good news on social media, Himanshi Khurana shared the first look of the music video featuring herself and Asim and wrote: "Something really special coming out on Desi Music Factory with Asim Riaz, Neha Kakkar and Anshul Garg on March 18, 2020." This poster features Asim dressed in a white shirt and a blue suit while Himanshi looks stunning in a checkered dress. The music video will be releasing on March 18.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's post here:

For all those who have watched Bigg Boss 13, seeing Asim and Himanshi together onscreen will be like a dream come true. The couple used to occupy spots on the trends' list for their romance inside the house. They have even confessed their feelings for each other on the show.

Other than the aforementioned song, Asim is busy prepping for a music video alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. They have been rehearsing for the track over the past few days. Take a look:

Screenshot of Jacqueline's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Asim Riaz's Instagram story.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 13 contestants who share a great equation, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also star together in a music video sung by Neha Kakkar's sister Sonu Kakkar. A couple of days ago, Paras shared some BTS pictures from their shoot and sent the Internet into a tizzy. Check them out:

Bigg Boss 13 concluded earlier this month with Sidharth Shukla as it winner.