Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Is The Winner Of The Show

Sidharth Shukla is the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The actor took home the winner's trophy. After facing a roller-coaster ride of umpteen tasks, extreme challenges and staying away from all the luxuries for 140 days, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 finale, which aired on Colors on Saturday night. Paras Chhabra was the first of the six finalists to be eliminated while Aarti Singh was the second one to leave the house, followed by Rashami Desai. Shehnaz, Asim and Sidharth made it to the top three.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill were this season's finalists. Ahead of announcing the final results, the voting lines were declared open for a while.

Paras Chhabra walked out of the show with Rs 10 lakh. Salman Khan gave the contestants a choice of quitting the show and taking home a sum of Rs 10 lakh. All the finalists were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

The show's host Salman Khan gave the show a dabangg start. The actor performed to his some of his classic hits like Munna Badnam Hua, Swag Se Swagat and Jaanam Samjha Karo. Here's a glimpse of Salman's performance here:

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai showcased their love-and hate relationship in the show in the form of a dance sequence. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars performed to Ang Laga De. The act was a representation of their reel and real life equation.

Sidharth and Asim's high-octane dance off on Tanhaji song Ghamand Kar was another highlight of the event. The duo showcased their "friends-to-foe" story, which got a big shout out from all the contestants.

Asim Riaz and Himashi Khurana, who found love on the sets of the show, danced to Mere Sohneya from the film Kabir Singh. Asim Riaz had co nfessed his love for singer Himanshi Khurana during an episode of this season's Bigg Boss.

Comedian and Salman Khan's Bharat co-star Sunil Grover took over the stage and amused all the contestants with his funny gag. His impressive mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan clearly deserves a special mention. Sunil's act cracked up all the contestants.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra might not have won the show, but they will soon participate in a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which they will find suitors for themselves.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty added a hint of adventure to the show. He was accompanied by this's year's contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna.

Bigg Boss 13 was Salman Khan's tenth season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. This year the makers of the popular reality show shifted the sets of Bigg Bossfrom Lonavla to Goregaon Film City.

