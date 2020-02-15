Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra Takes Rs 10 Lakh And Quits The Show

Paras Chhabra in a still from Bigg Boss 13.

The stage is set for the finale of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan, who is hosting the show for the tenth season, made a very stylish entry. The actor introduced the season's finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill in the beginning of the episode. Paras Chhabra was one of the first of the six finalists to walk out of the house with a sum of Rs 10 lakh. Salman Khan gave the contestants a choice of quitting the show and taking home a sum of Rs 10 lakh. All the finalists were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

Speaking of his decision, Paras said that he didn't think much and that he has no regrets about his decision of quitting the show. Paras told the show's host Salman Khan: "Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha"

Paras Chhabra might not have won the show, but he will soon participate in Colors' TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which, he along with Shehnaz Gill, will find their ideal matches. Check out the teaser of the video here:

This was Salman Khan's tenth season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.