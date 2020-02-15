Bigg Boss 13: Here Are The Biggest Moments From Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan in a still from the show.

Highlights The finale is set to take place on Saturday

This was Salman Khan's tenth season as the show's host

This season has six contestants as finalists

Hey folks! TheBigg Boss 13 finale is set to take place in a few hours. This year, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh are amongst the finalists. This is the story of all the biggest moments from the current season of the popular TV reality show. From Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's romance to former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's infamous fight. The list would have been incomplete without the mention of the moment when Rashami and Sidharth recreated the romance of the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak for a special task. Here are some of the major highlights from the show:

Sidharth And Rashami's Love-And-Hate Relationship

Any Bigg Boss 13 viewer would be well-aware of the fact that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla shared a love-and-hate relationship in the show. However, the actors were frequently praised by their fellow contestants for their brilliant chemistry on screen during the tasks allotted to them. Both the actors had to make a special music video on the track of the TV showDil Se Dil Tak, in which they co-starred. The video went insanely viral:

Shehnaz And Himanshi's Cold War

Shehnaz and Himanshi's tussle started even before they entered the Bigg Boss house. It started when Shehnaz criticised Himanshi's single I Like It. Himanshi also alleged that Shehnaz offended her by passing derogatory remarks about her parents, which was the last straw for her. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill alleged that Himanshi passed comments about her "character" after she reviewed her song.

When Asim Riaz Confessed His Love For Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and singer Himanshi Khurana sort of expressed their feelings for each other on the show. How can we forget when Asim went on his knees and confessed his love for Himanshi? Or the time when he made special heart-shaped paratha for her on her birthday. Himanshi, who was evicted from the show a few weeks before the finale, kept cheering for Asim on social media.

Asim Riaz went down on his knees for Himanshi.

The Rise And Rise Of '#SidNaaz'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were arguably one of the most popular contestants on the current season of Bigg Boss, going by the Twitter trends. The hashtag '#SidNaaz' became a popular hashtag on the show. Shehnaz confessed her love for the Balika Vadhu actor on the show on several occasions. The contestants stood by each other through thick and thin.

Exes Madhrima Tuli And Vishal Aditya Singh's Fight

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who dated for a few years before entering the show also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 together, trended big time for their infamous fight. Their fight began after Rashami Desai and Madhurima requested Vishal to make some tea for them. Vishal said that he will make tea only for Rashami. Madhurima who was upset with Vishal's behaviour, started teasing him by calling him 'behenji'. Vishal asked Madhurima to stop teasing him but she did not listen, after which he threw water on her and she did the same. Both the contestants refused to stop despite repeated instructions from Bigg Boss. Later, Madhurima started hitting Vishal with a frying pan.

When Salman Khan Lost His Cool

This was Salman Khan's tenth season as the show's host. The actor, on several occasions lost his cool and reprimanded the contestants for their behaviour. During an episode, Salman revealed Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akansha Puri called him up to "check" what's happening between Paras and Mahira inside the house.

Another episode was when Salman lashed out at Shehnaz Gill, saying she is not a two-year-old and even taunted her that she has started behaving like a star because people have started recognising her. "Chaar log janane kya lag gaye khud ko Katrina Kaif samjhne lagi, Salman said.

Which was your favourite Bigg Boss 13 moment. Tell us using the comments section below.