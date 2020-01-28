Bigg Boss 13 Preview January 28, 2020: Asim Riaz Will Confess His Love For Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 Preview: A still from the house.

Highlights Bigg Boss will introduce a new captaincy task

The contestants' friends and relatives will enter the house

Kashmera Shah will meet sister-in-law Aarti Singh

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim will confess to Himanshi Khurrana that he loves her and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. It will all start when Bigg Boss will give the contestants surprises by sending their friends and relatives in the house. Bigg Boss will announce that since the housemates have not been able to select their captain this week, someone from outside the house will pick a captain for them. He also told them that at different intervals, a buzzer will ring and at every ring, one connection representative of a housemate will enter the house. The connection, upon entering the house, will announce in whose support they have come.

As the captaincy task will start, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the house as Rashami Desai's connection. Rashami will get excited and will hug Devoleena. Sidharth, who once flirted with Devoleena in the house, will tell her that he missed her. However, we will get to see the real love connection when Himanshi Khurana will enter the house for Asim. When she will reveal that she has parted her ways with boyfriend, Asim will express his feeling to her. He will go down on his knees and will propose her.

The next connection to enter the house will be Kashmera Shah (Aarti's sister-in-law). Known for her straightforward nature, she will tell the housemates what she thinks about them. She will taunt Vishal on Madhurima and will comment that he's not visible in the house. Mahira's brother Aakash will joke around with Paras. Everyone will get happy when Vikas Gupta will enter the house.

