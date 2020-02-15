Ahead Of Bigg Boss 13 Finale, Himanshi Khurrana, Kamya Panjabi And Other Former Contestants Reveal Who They Are Rooting For

Bigg Boss 13: A still from the show.

There are just a few hours left for the Bigg Boss 13 finale and we are really excited to meet the winner of the season and so are the former Bigg Boss contestants. Several celebrities, who have been a part of this season as well as the previous installments of the popular TV show, revealed who they are rooting for. Himanshi Khurana, who was a part of the current season voted for (no points for guessing) his close friend Asim Riaz, one of the finalists. Kamya Panjabi, who was a part of season 7, formed Sidharth Shukla's cheer squad. Asim found another supporter in the form of Gauahar Khan.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's post here:

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, tweeted this: "My winner! I've voted. A man who didn't lose his respect even with things against him, who hugged even enemies, who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his people, killed it." #AsimRiazForTheWin, she added the hashtag.

#Mypick#MyWinner ! I've voted ! A man who didn't lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWinpic.twitter.com/LRIrBZMJP9 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 13, 2020

Vishal Aditya Singh, who got evicted just a few weeks before the finale, cheered for Asim Riaz. He shared this video on his Instagram profile.

Asim is so right," read an excerpt from Sana Khan's post.

Asim is sooooo right.... actually there is no announcement otherwise but when it comes to sid there is always some announcements n changes. #unfair#biggboss13 — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) February 7, 2020

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is set to take place on Saturday night. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz are the finalists. All the finalists will be performing tonight.