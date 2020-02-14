Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 14, 2020: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh And Paras Chhabra Relive Their Memories, Get Emotional

Bigg Boss 13 Update Day 138: A still from the show.

Highlights Bigg Boss 13 finale will take place on February 15

Only six contestants are left in the house

The final contestants are Shehnaaz, Asim, Rashami, Sidharth, Aarti, Paras

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants got emotional after Bigg Boss showed them clips of their journey in the house. After spending four and a half months in the house, the top 6 contestants - Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra were shown videos, which comprised some bitter but also some sweet memories that they have made till now in the Bigg Boss house. Asim was the first one who was called in the garden area. Because of his outstanding performance, Asim gained popularity not only in India but also in different parts of the world. He cherished the video showing his journey and on his fans' demand, removed his shirt. The model thanked his fans for supporting him and loving him.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

The crowd cheered loudly when Rashami entered the garden area. Rashami, whose journey on the show has been a total roller-coaster ride, broke down after seeing a clip of her journey and recalling how she managed to survive in the house. Next up to live the nostalgic moment was Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaz, who calls herself Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, enjoyed her clip to the fullest and even sang for her fans.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

Later in the house, Shehnaaz teased Sidharth and hilariously told him to confess his love for her without showing any tantrums. Paras and Aarti also watched their clips and thanked Bigg Boss for making them what they are today.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will be aired on February 15. Follow this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.