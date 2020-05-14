Another Lockdown Wedding: Telugu Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Marries Pallavi Sharma

Nikhil Siddhartha with Pallavi Sharma. (courtesy: magic_world_of_nikhil)

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Sharma on Thursday amid the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures from their low-key wedding have been trending on social media. According to a recent India Today report, the wedding took place early in the morning at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and was attended by only a few family members of the bride and groom. For her big day, the bride wore a red silk saree, while the groom complemented her in a peach and gold sherwani. Several fan clubs dedicated to the Veedu Theda actor shared the pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

Nikhil and Pallavi reportedly got engaged in a grand ceremony in February this year. The couple dated for over 2 years before getting married. Meanwhile, Nikhil shared pictures from his pre-wedding festivities on Instagram and he wrote: "Thanks for all the love you are sending... Reading each and every message. Pallavi and me are excited and happy to receive all your blessings." He added the hashtags #NikPal and #lockdownwedding.

Nikhil Siddhartha is best-known for starring in films such as Karthikeya, Veedu Theda, Kirik Party, Arjun Suravaram andSwamy Ra Ra. The Sekhar Kammula-directed Happy Days was his breakout film. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karthikeya 2, which will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Nikhil Siddhartha is the second celebrity to get married during the lockdown. Last month, Ashutosh Kaushik, winner of Bigg Boss season 2 and MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 , married Arpita Tiwari in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was held on his terrace in Noida. The pandit, who officiated the wedding, wore a mask and gloves.