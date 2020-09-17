More Pics From Miya George And Ashwin Philip's Wedding

Miya Geaorge with Ashwin Philip. (courtesy: meet_miya)

Malayalam actress Miya George, who recently married entrepreneur Ashwin Philip in a Christian ceremony, has actively been sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday night, she added another stunning picture from her dreamy wedding ceremony. In the picture shared by Miya, the bride and the groom can be seen walking hand-in-hand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Miya added a heart emoji. For her big day, Miya wore a pristine white outfit from the shelves of Label'M. She accessorised her look with a tiara and earrings by M Diamonds. See Miya's post here:

Here's a closer look at the bride's OOTD. Check it out:

Miya and Ashwin got married in a close-knit ceremony in Kochi on Saturday. The actress shared pictures from the ceremony ion her Instagram profile earlier this week. "Comfort zone," she captioned a post, featuring her husband Ashwin Philip.

She added another picture with a wedding cake and she wrote: "This pic says it all." In June, Miya George announced her engagement and then she wrote: "Thanks for all the love and prayers."

Miya George made her debut in the Tamil film industry in 2014 with the romantic drama Amara Kaviyam. She later appeared in films like Red Wine, Memories, Vishudhan and Mr Fraud. She has also starred in TV shows like Kunjali Marakkar and Alphonsamma. She entered the Malayalam film industry by starring in brief roles in films like Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Doctor Love.

Miya will next be seen in a Tamil film titled Cobr, co-starring Vikram. The thriller will be directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and it will also feature Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan. Miya's upcoming project also includes a Malayalam film named Kanmanilla.