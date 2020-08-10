Recap In Pics: Best Moments From Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding

A picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj from their wedding. (Image courtesy: reelsandframes)

Highlights Miheeka wore Anamika Khanna couture for her wedding

Pictures were shared by family members and the official photographers

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in Hyderabad on August 8

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's intimate wedding, held in Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios over the weekend, will be one of the highlights of 2020. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka looked absolutely regal in wedding finery designed for the bride by Anamika Khanna. Miheeka wore a zardozi lehenga with chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta. Rana Daggubati complemented her in an off-white traditional outfit. Pictures from their wedding have been shared by family members and the official wedding photographers, which took over the Internet in no time.

We've put together seven best pictures from the wedding ceremony which will make you go "Aww". Take a look -

Love In The Time Of Corona: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka are head over heels in love with each other and this picture reveals just that.

Ready, Steady, Go: One of the first pictures released by the official wedding photographers showed Rana Daggubati posing with his father Daggubati Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. This picture made everyone's day.

Here Comes The Bride: This close up shot of the bride is surreal. Miheeka looked stunning in spectacular polki, emerald and pearl jewellery.

Up Close And Personal With Miheeka: Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj shared this gorgeous black and white picture of her daughter.

Family Portrait: Miheeka and Rana were all smiles, surrounded by the members of the Daggubati family. "The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family," wrote Rana's sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The Couple's Portrait: It was a small gathering of not more than 30 people but the decorations were bang on. Rana and Miheeka looked stunning with the beautiful flower decorations in the backdrop. (PS: Look at the smile on Rana Daggubati's face)

Love, Actually: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka did not let the coronavirus pandemic come in the way of their happily ever after. In this bonus picture from a pre-wedding function, Rana Daggubati wore a facemask.

Rana Daggubati is best-known for his roles in movies like the Baahubali series, The Ghazi Attack and Baby. Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio.

Congratulations, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka.