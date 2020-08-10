The Internet Is Obsessing Over This Pic Of Newlyweds Miheeka Bajaj And Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati photographed with Miheeka Bajaj. (courtesy: miheekabajaj)

Highlights Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on Saturday

The wedding was reportedly attended by 30 guests

The couple made their relationship official in May

Just a few days after Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, we chanced upon a picture of the newlyweds and perfect can't even begin to describe it. The photograph that has been shared by many fan clubs on Instagram, has been spreading like wildfire on social media. In the picture, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, along with their pet pooch, can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Miheeka can be seen dressed in a purple and gold lehenga, while Rana topped a pair of denims with a grey kurta. Their smiles say it all. Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, which took place in Hyderabad on Saturday, was reportedly attended by 30 guests only, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Besides members of the Daggubati family, Rana's best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, were among the 30 guests who received invites.

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Pictures from Rana and Miheeka's dreamy wedding are trending big time on social media. For her special day, the bride picked a cream and gold lehenga with a coral dupatta, which was designed by Anamika Khanna, while Rana Daggubati complemented her in an off-white dhoti-kurta set. Here are some pictures from the ceremony:

Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack.