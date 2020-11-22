Sana Khan Marries Anas Sayed In An Intimate Ceremony. See Viral Pics

Sana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Bigg Boss alumnus Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry last month, married a Gujarat-based man named Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on Friday. Sana Khan announced the wedding news in an Instagram post on Sunday. She posted a picture of herself and her husband and wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in Jannah... #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah." The photo features Sana Khan sporting a cherry red bridal lehenga. Her husband can be seen dressed in a white outfit.

Check out Sana Khan's post here:

Since Saturday, several pictures and videos from Sana Khan's wedding have been trending on social media. In one of the viral videos, the bride and groom can be seen twinning in white outfits and posing for the camera while in another, they can be seen cutting a cake.

On October 8, Sana Khan announced her decision to leave the showbiz in an Instagram post, an excerpt from which read: "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."

Read her full post here:

In Bollywood, Sana Khan worked in films such as Halla Bol, Jai ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and featured in a couple of Tamil and Telugu movies like Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr. Nookayya and Thalaivan.