Sana Khan's Mother Dies After Struggle With 'Bad Health Condition', Former TV Actor Says "Your Prayers Will Be Helpful"

Former TV actor Sana Khan on Tuesday announced that her mother Saeeda has died. In an Instagram Story, the actor -- known for films such as Jai Ho! and web series Special OPS -- said her mother was struggling with a "bad health condition".

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition (sic)" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Screenshot of Sana Khan's Instagram Story.

According to Sana Khan's post, the burial service will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 9.45 pm on Tuesday.

"Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat @ 09.45. Your prayers for my mother will be helpful (sic)" the post further read.

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant didn't reveal the exact cause of her mother's death. The age of her mother could also not be immediately confirmed.

Sana Khan often shared Instagram posts dedicated to her mother.

In 2023, the former actor shared a video in which her mother could be seen tying her shoelaces, saying "there is no love more honest and selfless than a mother's love."