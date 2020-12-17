2020 Recap: One Last Look At How Celebs Spent Lockdown

Pages from Katrina Kaif, Kareena, Deepika and Ranveer's lockdown diaries.(Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

It's been a helluva year and, if we're honest, it was made both a little better and a little worse by the near-constant stream of celebrity posts on social media. As lockdown hit, filming and production on all works-in-progress was suspended as were film releases and related promotions. With more time to spare than they ever thought possible, Bollywood celebs rallied around, cataloguing their activities on Instagram. With 2020 winding thankfully to a close, here's one last look at the lockdown lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Chak De! Bollywood

Staying in is no impediment to keeping fit, as many celebs proved. Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan showed us the way.

Preity Zinta made the most of her yard - and wait, did someone say Milind Soman?

Ghar Ek Mandir

Household chores kept several celebs busy - Shahid Kapoor revealed in an online interaction that he was in charge of washing dishes at home. The frontbencher in this category, however, was Katrina Kaif

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?

Kitchen skills were on full display. Madhuri Dixit revealed later that a Sri Lankan cooking class she had taken earlier came in handy. Neena Gupta baked an orange cake.

Ram Charan cooked his wife Upasana dinner and he clearly gets his skills from dad - can you flip it like Chiranjeevi?

A special shout-out here to Deepika Padukone who somehow managed to do all of the above and much more without losing her sanity.

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil

Hobbies and interests took centrestage - Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha sought refuge in art.

Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna got lost in a good book.

The musically gifted turned to song - Ayushmann Khurrana, Shruti Haasan, Farhan Akhtar and, who know, Katrina Kaif.

Dance deewane Madhuri and Jahnvi Kapoor's twinkletoes kept them busy.

Keeping children entertained was a challenge many rose to admirable - Shilpa Shetty offered art and craft lessons.

Kareena Kapoor shared a hand-print project made by her adorable son Taimur, as well as a pasta necklace.

Baal Baal Bache

Lockdown, it appeared, was the perfect time for some celebs to experiment with their look. Kartik Aaryan, who began a lockdown chat show titled Koki Poochega, grabbed the opportunity to grow a beard. Dulquer Salmaan was 'rockin some curls,' Karan Johar went grey and Tahira Kashyap shared because she was embarrassed.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Turns out, locking down together is a legit couples activity. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli played cricket, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's PDA was super cute, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved in together.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's couples' workouts were next level. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat clearly had the time of their lives, as did Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Poor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding - nevertheless, they managed to be adorable and romantic all through.

As always, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set the couple goals.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

For most celebs, lockdown was the perfect opportunity to focus on family. Sussanne Khan moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan so they could continue to co-parent their two sons through a difficult period.

From Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar - celebs were thrilled to have the sort of family time their normally packed schedules don't often allow.

For one celeb, however, it wasn't all about loving your family - Karan Johar was routinely and hilariously shamed by his twins Roohi and Yash. He sportingly documented it all on social media.

See you in 2021, Bollywood.