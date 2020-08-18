Preity Zinta's 'Ghar Ki Kheti' In Los Angeles Gets A Very Desi Addition

Preity Zinta in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Preity Zinta, who has been sharing videos of herself from her kitchen garden, posted a new clip introducing her fans to a "new addition" to her "ghar ki kheti" - green chillies. The actress, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, also shared how her mom has been helping her to grow vegetables easily at home. In the video, Preity Zinta can be seen picking green chillies from her garden and saying: "I'm loving it...This is the one good thing about this quarantine. I learnt how to grow my own green vegetables and spice up my life." The actress, in her caption, also thanked her mom for "bringing greenery" into her life and wrote: "I'm back with my ghar ki kheti folks. Kitchen Garden is growing and I cannot stop smiling. New addition are these spicy green chillies. Thank you, Ma for bringing so much greenery and joy into my life."

Last month, Preity Zinta posted two videos from her ghar ki kheti. In the clips, the actress can be seen picking tomatoes and bell peppers from her kitchen garden. "I'm so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening and being so close to nature would give me so much peace and such a deep sense of accomplishment," she captioned one of the posts while sharing another, she wrote: "Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you, Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth."

Preity Zinta is best-known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit.