'100 Percent Original Nut': Preity Zinta Describes Her 'Funniest' Co-Star Saif Ali Khan

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday

Preity Zinta wished him on social media

Saif and Preity have co-starred in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste

Actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday and on the occasion, his friends and colleagues from the film industry wished him on social media. The most hilarious wish arrived from Preity Zinta, who has co-starred with Saif in several films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste. The actress shared several pictures of themselves - including stills from their films - and described her "funniest" co-star as "a 100 percent original nut." LOL. For Saif Ali Khan, Preity wrote this message on Instagram: "Saif, you will always be the funniest, maddest and brightest friend and co-star I've had. Your sense of humour has been a bridge over troubled water for me in trying times and I love you for always being a 100 percent original nut. Keep smiling and shining always."

Here's what Preity Zinta shared on Saif Ali Khan's birthday:

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta first co-starred in the 2000 film Kya Kehna, which was directed by Kundan Shah and also featured Anupam Kher, Chandrachur Singh and Farida Jalal. The duo later starred in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. However, Preity was cast opposite Aamir Khan in that film. Saif and Preity's next film together was Kal Ho Naa Ho, which released in 2003. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2005, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's film Salaam Namaste opened in theatres. Preity also made a cameo in the 2014 movie Happy Ending, starring Saif Ali Khan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles.

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhit, co-starring Sunny Deol. Saif Ali Khan's last project was Dil Bechara.