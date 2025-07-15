After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey Steps Out Of <i>Don 3</i>? What We Know About The New Villain In Ranveer Singh's Film

Several reports have been making the rounds on Kiara Advani opting out of Don 3 to "prioritise her personal life" post pregnancy announcement. However, there's no official confirmation yet either from Kiara Advani or the makers of Don 3 over the recent development.

Now the producers of the film have confirmed that Vikrant Massey, who was roped in to play the role of the villain in the film, has also stepped out.

What's Happening

Rumours of Kiara Advani opting out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 have been making the rounds, now a new report has confirmed that Vikrant Massey has parted ways with the film.

Bollywood Hungama reported that a close source told the producers, "There is no doubt that Vikrant would have been phenomenal. We are certain that another actor of his calibre will step up and take this challenge head-on."

Now, the latest buzz is that Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda are in the running to fill in Vikrant's shoes in Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation on the same from the actors or the Don 3 makers.

The report also states that Vikrant took a call to walk away from the film where his character had to go through a significant makeover. There were also some intense action sequences against Ranveer Singh, who plays the titular character.

For now, Farhan Akhtar and the Don 3 team are scouting for their new villain.

About Don 3

While the filming on Don 3 is yet to begin, it is being widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra may also star in the new movie.

According to an India Today report, Farhan Akhtar has approached Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3.

"Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it," the source added.

Bollywood Hungama stated that Priyanka Chopra, who played Roma opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Don in 2007's Don and Don 2 (2011), may also return.

Don 3 has also been delayed after Ranveer Singh was trolled online.

The insider said, "Yes, there's been a delay, but it couldn't be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for 'daring' to step into SRK's shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training.

"After that, Kiara Advani, who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film's progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh. That film is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025... There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise," concluded the insider source.

In A Nutshell

After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey has made the bold decision of stepping away from his role as the villain in Ranveer Singh's Don 3. While reports of Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda have surfaced to take his place in the film, no official confirmation has been released.