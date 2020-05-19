'Have You Gone Mad?': What Preity Zinta Was Told For Playing Pregnant Teen

Preity Zinta in a still from Kya Kehna (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Preity Zinta co-starred with Saif and Chandrachur in 'Kya Kehna'

The film released in 2000

"This film is a constant reminder to follow your heart," wrote Preity

Preity Zinta, currently in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of the movie Kya Kehna, which was one of the first Bollywood films she starred in. Directed by Kundan Shah, Kya Kehna cast Preity as a college student (Priya) who got pregnant while dating a classmate, played by Saif Ali Khan (Rahul). In the storyline, Priya realised she's pregnant after her break-up with Rahul and decided to raise the baby as a single mother. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Preity remembered she was told that playing a pregnant teenager at the beginning of her career wasn't a good idea but she went ahead and took the role anyway: "I remember everyone was shocked that I chose to play an unwed teenage mom in my first film. 'Your career will be over before it starts. Have you gone mad?' That's what everyone said."

Kya Kehna was written by Honey Irani (Farhan Akhtar's mom) and produced by Ramesh Taurani. Actor Chandrachur Singh played the role of Priya's best friend, who was secretly in love with her and eventually proposed to Priya. Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal were cast as Preity Zinta's parents in Kya Kehna. "Today I look back and I'm grateful to Ramesh Taurani and Honey aunty for this amazing film and to Saif and Chandrachur for being patient and awesome. This film is a constant reminder to follow your heart and gut and not worry about what 'everyone' says. I miss Mr Shah," Preity added in her post.

Preity Zinta received a Best actress nomination for Kya Kehna. It turned out to be one of the highest earning films of 2000.

Preity Zinta made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's critically acclaimed Dil Se.., after which she co-starred with Bobby Deol in Soldier and worked with Akshay Kumar in Sangharsh.

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.