Preity Zinta Marks 18 Years Of Her 'Favourite' Film Dil Chahta Hai With A Heartfelt Note

Actor Preity Zinta's film Dil Chahta Hai released nearly two decades ago on July 24 and the actress recently shared a post on Instagram celebrating the 18 years of one of her "favourite" films. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar, also featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. Sharing a video, which featured clips of Preity and Aamir from the film, the 44-year-old actress thanked the cast and crew of Dil Chahta Hai for making the film "a fun and memorable experience" for her. Making a reference to song Jaane Kyun from Dil Chahta Hai, Preity Zinta wrote: "Jaane Kyun ye film meri favourite films ki list mai hain. Thank you, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and the entire cast and crew for making this film such a fun and memorable experience! Loved every bit of it. #Jaanekyon #DCH #18YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Dil Chahta Hai is based on the close bond shared by three best friends, played by Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna. It showcases their journey from carefree students to mature and responsible adults.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, the film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in the year 2001. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the film has become a contemporary classic since its release.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit.

