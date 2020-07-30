Preity Zinta's Mom Helped Her With A Kitchen Garden. See Her 'Ghar Ki Kheti'

Preity Zinta in a still from her video (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta, who often posts about her cooking experiments, is the proud owner of a kitchen garden now. Courtesy, her mother. Preity, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, started growing plants in her home garden with the help of her mother and recently gave us a sneak peek into her kitchen garden. Sharing a video of her picking fresh bell peppers from her garden, desi girl Preity wrote: "Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you, Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to mother earth." In the video, Preity thanks her mother for encouraging her to cook with garden fresh veggies: "Thanks to mom, I know have a full fledged kitchen garden and I'm loving it."

For the past few months, Preity Zinta has not only been spending time with her family but also been preparing delicious meals for them - well, every now and then, to be precise. In her third week of practising social distancing, Preity Zinta revealed she was taking cooking classes from her mother. "Yes! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa. It's incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I'd rather be home safe than sorry. It's really nice to hang with mom and learn recipes of some of my favourite Dishes. Trying to stay positive and productive while we stay in," she had written along with a photo of her South Indian meal.

Preity Zinta also brushed up her desert making skills with a huge bowl of delicious looking fruit custard: "Brushing up my dessert making skills and trying to make the most of staying home during this crazy time."

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.