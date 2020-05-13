In Lockdown, Shahid Kapoor Is In Charge Of This Household Department

Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Highlights A fan asked Shahid about how he's sharing the workload during lockdown

"Mera department bartan ka hai," the actor replied

He also answered queries about his upcoming film Jersey

Actor Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday evening, took out some time to interact with his fans on Twitter. He answered their queries about his upcoming project, his routine during the lockdown, his favourite dessert and his views about working with his father Pankaj Kapur in his work-in-progress film Jersey. During the chat session, Shahid Kapoor was also asked about how he is helping his wife Mira Rajput with the household chores amid the ongoing lockdown. In response, the actor said that he is sharing the workload at home by washing dishes. "Mera department bartan ka hai," he tweeted. Take a look:

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

When one user asked the actor to say "one word" about south star Allu Arjun, his response proved that he is a big fan of Allu Arjun's dancing skills. "One word about stylish star Allu Arjun," asked the fan and Shahid replied: "Love his dancing skills."

Love his dancing skills. https://t.co/3D3FdlEwPa — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Shahid also spoke about his upcoming film Jersey and tweeted: "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team." When asked to share his experience about working with his father in the film, Shahid replied: "I still get nervous sharing the frame with him."

Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team. https://t.co/wsCYinUNK6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

I still get nervous sharing the frame with him. https://t.co/xnD9cjgAFq — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s. The film will feature Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur playing the role of his mentor.