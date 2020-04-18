Shahid Kapoor Tried Flirting With Wife Mira Rajput. Her Reaction Was Priceless

A still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor shared a super cute video on his Instagram profile on Saturday afternoon. In the video, the actor can be seen flirting with his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid addresses Mira as "sexy," while she is seen rolling her eyes. Too cute! Shahid captioned the video: "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in quarantine." Mira reacted to the post and wrote in the comments section: "Revenge is in the mail."

A few days ago, Mira posted a super cute picture and she captioned it: "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof. #coolmomisnowregularmom." Mira's brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter commented on her post: "Missy be 2 steps ahead."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira in the year 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Mira made her acting debut in a TV commercial in 2018 while Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 super hit film Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which was a remake of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a former cricketer, who wants to make a comeback in the sports scenario by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey is scheduled to hit screens in August.