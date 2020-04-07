When Little 'Missy' Misha Photographed Mom Mira Rajput At Her Candid Best

Mira Rajput shared this image. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights "Missy caught me eating the math game," wrote Mira

"There are 43 pictures exactly like this," she added

"Missy be 2 steps ahead," Ishaan Khatter commented

Mira Rajput's latest Instagram entry has our heart. For starters, it features an adorable picture of Mira Rajput. Secondly, it showcases Misha's photography skills (slightly blurred but full points for the effort). In the photograph, Mira can be seen lying down on her bed. She accompanied her post with a hilarious caption and she wrote: "Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof. #coolmomisnowregularmom." Mira's brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter commented on her post: "Missy be 2 steps ahead."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:

On Monday, Mira posted a super cute picture of herself from her childhood days and she captioned it: "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing. #trendy #blastfromthepast."

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Mira made her acting debut in a TV commercial in 2018 while Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 super hit film Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which was a remake of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a former cricketer, who wants to make a comeback in the sports scenario by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey is scheduled to hit screens in August.