This 'Trendy' Kid Playing In A Pool Is A Star Wife Now. Make A Shaandaar Guess

A star wife throwback photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights She shared a throwback pic on Sunday

"Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing," she wrote

In the hashtags, she added: "Trendy"

A blast from the past! Featuring who? We'll let you guess that. So, a certain star wife felt like taking a trip down memory lane for browsing through some childhood photos. She picked a favourite one and shared it on Instagram with her fans. The photo was shared with an interesting caption that said: "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast." Let us help you here - the throwback photo features a much, much younger version of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife. Little girl Mira can be seen playing with a float in a pool, sporting a SpongeBob SquarePants swimsuit.

Take a look at Mira's post here:

Delhi-based Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in the July of 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016. The couple are also parents to a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.

We haven't seen too many childhood glimpses of Mira Rajput but she does share throwback memories every now and then. Like she shared a "bittersweet" memory from her wedding festivities and wrote: "Down memory lane...It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration." Mira and Shahid had a Delhi wedding with close friends and family and later hosted a glitzy reception in Mumbai.

On their wedding anniversary last year, Shahid Kapoor also once shared the first photo of Mira Rajput that he saved on his phone and wrote: "Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is life. I love you, Mira Rajput. Thank you, for being you."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are 13 years apart and had an arranged wedding.